Lebanon VA Medical Center to start screening measures because of coronavirus Monday

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon VA Medical Center will start screening measures for anyone coming into its main campus and clinics tomorrow because of the coronavirus.

Veterans, volunteers, and visitors will have to use the 100 South Lincoln Avenue entrance and will be screened utilizing three questions. The medical center will restrict access to the grounds.

Workers at community clinics will also screen anyone going into facilities.

The medical center said it is following CDC and other public health guidelines.