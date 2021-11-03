Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce finishing move to new location

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce has a new address.

The Chamber spent the past week or so moving to its new location at 989 Quentin Road in Lebanon. The new facility has an additional 1,500 square feet providing more space for roundtables and workshops.

“It means that there’s a lot of possibilities. It means that the things I have a passion for, and taking the organization even further ahead, we now have the space and facility to do that,” President & CEO Karen Groh said.

The new chamber also has two large meeting rooms for businesses to rent.