Lebanon VAMC begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Veterans 75 or older

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced Wednesday, it will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for Veterans aged 75 years and older this week.

Veterans do not need to contact the medical center to schedule an appointment for the vaccine; instead, VA staff will contact and schedule them based on priority and availability of vaccine.

“We are excited to move to phase 1b in our vaccine distribution plan and offer the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans who are 75 or older,” said Stuart A. Roop, MD, Lebanon VA Chief of Staff. “As we follow the guidelines established with the CDC and Veterans Health Administration for prioritizing supplies of the vaccine, we are anxious to share this with Veterans who are particularly susceptible to the devastating effects of COVID-19 because of their age or pre-existing health conditions.”

As the Mid-State receives more coronavirus vaccines, the VAMC will continue with its plan, serving Veterans 65-74.

“As the vaccine supply increases, we’ll begin distributing it to our 5 community clinics for scheduled appointments and move into phase 1c which includes Veterans 65-74 and Veterans with high-risk medical conditions.”

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing their hands often.

Veterans can stay up-to-date on the VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.