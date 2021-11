LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered for a military blanket presentation for a World War II veteran this weekend.

The presentation was for 104-year-old Bernie Ganse. He was a Sergeant in the 4th infantry division.

He was in the D-Day Invasion and also participated in the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of Paris.