LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lebanon has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct after an incident occurred on Thursday, July 14.

According to a media release, the incident occurred at 2:23 p.m. on the 600th block of North 10th Street in the city of Lebanon. Police say 57-year-old Pamela Hankins hit a man and proceeded to bite his finger. Haskins then hit another man one time with a closed fist. Both of the men were construction workers.

When police arrived to investigate the assault, Hankins tried to restart the argument with the two men, the release said. She was then arrested when she attempted to bite a police officer during the arrest.

Hankins was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking. She was then released on $1,000 unsecured bail.