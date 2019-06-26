Lieutenant governor opens mansion pool to kids

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – The pool at the lieutenant governor’s mansion will open to students for the first time on Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s wife Gisele is running a program to teach water safety. About 50 students from Rowland Academy in Harrisburg will swim as part of the middle school’s summer enrichment program. The group plans to swim once a week this summer.

So far, six groups are scheduled to swim at the pool. Any Pennsylvania group can request to swim at the mansion for free, but they must provide their own transportation and lifeguard.

There’s a small picnic pavilion, changing rooms and restrooms.

Staff and maintenance costs for the mansion have run $400,000 annually in recent years. Former Lt. Gov. Miek Stack and his wife faced criticism for verbally abusing staff and racking up $30,000 grocery bills while staying there.

Fetterman and his family don’t live there, and the swimming pool has been mostly unused.