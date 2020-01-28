Local couple reunites with man whose life they helped save

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A local couple who helped save a man’s life reacquainted with him for the first time since the incident, seven months after.

“June fourth was a day like any normal day,” WellSpan pharmacist Joel Harter said.

Though in a quick turn of events, Harter almost lost his life after collapsing outside the New York Fitness gym on Quentin Road.

He believes he is “living on borrowed time.”

“As we were approaching the entrance here, we happened to notice Joel was at his car door. He was standing here kind of like this, with his key, and he just literally fell straight backward, right down onto the asphalt here,” John Bower said.

The local Domino’s restaurant owners, John and Jennifer Bower, quickly jumped into action, called 911, and got help from inside the gym. A nearby nurse had also driven by to assist.

While the couple doesn’t consider themselves heroes, Harter objects. “It’s kind of wild to know the pizza man saved your life,” he said.

Harter now has an ICD, that if needed, would shock his heart and re-start it.