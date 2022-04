(WHTM) – Friends and family of Lebanon City Police Department Lieutenant William Lebo will gather on Friday to honor the life of a man who died in the line of duty after dedicating 40 years to his community.

Lt. Lebo’s Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. at The Giant Center eight days after he died in the line of duty while responding to a burglary on March 31.

A procession for Lt. Lebo will begin at 9:15 a.m. from Christman’s Funeral Home in Lebanon and travel to Rt. 422. The procession will then head west on Rt. 422 to North Lingle Avenue at the Lebanon/Dauphin County line, north on North Lingle Avenue to Hersheypark Drive, and then west on Hersheypark Drive to the Giant Center.

Officials say the procession will take about 45 minutes to get from Christman’s Funeral Home to the Giant Center. A travel advisory has been issued for the area as the procession moves into Hershey.

In lieu of flowers, Lt. Lebo’s family is asking that donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316, or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

A card collection box has been set up in the Lebanon City Police Department’s lobby on 400 S. 8th Street.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on April 8.

Lt. Lebo’s full obituary can be read below:

William Lebo’s end of watch occurred on Thursday evening, March 31, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Lora, his daughter, Corinne, and his mother, Rina, as well as his brothers, Richard Lebo and his wife Denise, and Jerry Lebo and his wife Colleen, and three nephews, their spouses and children. He is predeceased by his father, Sterling Lebo and his sister, Patricia Lebo. All of the family resides in Lebanon County. He is also survived by his wife’s loving family, the Reverend Dr. Jeffery Seeley and Dale Seeley, Anne and Thomas Beattie, Paula and James Kopcho, their children and grandchildren, who all adored him. William was born in Vicenza, Italy to Sterling (Bud) and Onorina, coming to the United States when Sterling, serving in the United States Army, returned home. He resided in Lebanon County for the rest of his life. He began his service to the City of Lebanon Police Department in September of 1982, and would have retired effective May 1. William was promoted to Sergeant in 2002, and shortly thereafter, prior to his swearing in, he was injured in the line of duty, breaking both legs. He was later promoted to Lieutenant, and spent the last 10 years managing the patrol platoons. William and Lora were married in 2009, and spent the past 14 years traveling, golfing, and holding every minute of life as precious. He never met an IPA he didn’t like, was a member of the Antique Automobile Club Association, and loved to tinker with cars and all modes of transportation. He never hesitated to pick up a check, always saying, “Don’t give it a second thought.” Even though it was not obvious, he was hysterically funny. Everyone who loves him will have a hole in their heart forever. A celebration of William’s life will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316 or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.