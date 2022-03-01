ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Alpha Sigma Tau sorority at Lebanon Valley College is helping women entering the workforce using an on-campus collection bin to support Dress for Success South Central PA.

The organization needs women’s business attire, shoes, handbags, and scrubs. The sorority says it is excited to help.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It feels incredible just to see the smiles on everybody’s face that we help. It gives us such a great opportunity to help people and make our group grow as a group of women to empower other women,” said sorority member Deanna Jones.

The donation bin is located at the Miller Chapel on LVC’s campus. Clothes in bags or boxes will not be accepted. The drive ends on March 15.