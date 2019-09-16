Major expansion set for Palmyra sports facility

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The 60,000 square foot dome at In the Net Sports Complex just isn’t cutting it anymore.

The 30-acre multi-sports facility is adding an additional one, only marginally more massive at 65,000 square feet.

“It opens us up to bring a lot of new events. The EPYSA State Soccer Association is going to move their indoor cups here,” said Brad Frye, assistant general manager of the complex.

The air dome will be built on the turf field next to the current dome and opens this holiday season.

“The canvas structure is just supported by air. It doesn’t have any metal support beams,” Frye said.

Doing so allows the dome to be collapsable after use from November to March and “double our capacity for the winter months.”

The turf field will still be used during the warmer months.

“In 2017, we opened JBT Field House located at Klick Lewis Arena, about two blocks from our In The Net facility. They have now outgrown their current two sheets of ice,” said Frye.

Now that field house will be converted into a third ice rink for Klick Lewis Arena, opening in late September.

“I think it went from 160 travel players to now 400 travel players, so you can imagine why we had to expand. It gives us an opportunity to continue our original programs, and now make more space for more hockey teams, a AAA program, which is very exciting, the first one in the area,” said Craig Horowitz, Power Skating Instructor at Klick Lewis Arena.

The air dome is scheduled to open in December, with construction beginning next month.