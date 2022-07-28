LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – I-81 shut down for several hours in Lebanon County Thursday night after “numerous multi-vehicle crashes” that involved 20 vehicles, including a passenger bus.

According to PennDOT, there were two accidents within a mile of mile marker 86.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Officials say a bus carrying 30 people rear-ended an Enterprise truck in one of the accidents.

The bus company, which is out of Ephrata, sent a second bus to assist those on the scene.





There were four to five tractor-trailers involved, including a FedEx truck. Viewer video appears to show an Amazon truck also involved and jackknifed tractor-trailers.

Officials say the road was estimated to remain closed until midnight or 12:30 a.m. PennDOT diverted traffic on 81 south at exit 90 to 443 and then back on at Grantville. Officials also diverted 78 west at exit 8 to 22 and then back on to 81 at Grantville.

According to PennDOT, as of 9:50 p.m., hazmat teams were on-site to pump away fuel spills from tractor trailers.

Significant rubbernecking in the northbound lane also caused delays while the scene was being cleared.

Officials have not released any details regarding potential injuries.