Man arrested for assault on prison guards

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Donald Harris Tuesday after they say he assaulted two guards who escorted him to receive medical treatment at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

On Nov. 1 around 5:30 p.m., police say Harris, who was previously arrested for assault, assaulted a Lebanon County Correctional Facility guard. They say he stole the pepper spray off the guard’s belt and sprayed both guards accompanying him.

They were able to regain control of Harris and secure him for the medical treatment he required. The guards sustained minor injuries.