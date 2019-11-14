Man arrested for robbery of Lebanon store

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man was arrested after police say he robbed a convenience store in the city early Wednesday.

Jose Rivera-Barbosa, 33, displayed a handgun when he demanded money and cigarettes from the store at 1201 Maple Street just before 1 a.m., police said.

No one was injured.

Police responded, set up a perimeter, and arrested Rivera-Barbosa after a short chase on foot. Money and other items were found on and around him, and officers recovered a BB gun that closely resembles a real gun, police said.

Rivera was charged with robbery, simple assault, theft and retail theft. He was placed in the county prison in of $75,000 bail.

