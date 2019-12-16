Man charged as Jonestown school intruder enters plea

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Palmyra man has pleaded to allegations he entered Jonestown Elementary School with a gun, stole a truck, and ran over a Jonestown borough employee in February.

Tyler A. Weaber-Haag, 24, entered an open plea Monday in Lebanon County Court. An open plea has no agreement regarding punishment, so the sentence will be decided by the court on Feb. 5.

Weaber-Haag is charged with 11 felonies including aggravated assault, burglary, attempted burglary, fleeing and eluding, and criminal trespass.

State police said on Feb. 7, he entered the front doors of the school and went into the office as students were dismissing. When asked if he was there to pick up a student, Weaber-Haag reportedly told a secretary, “I’m here for myself.”

Weaber-Haag was told to leave the school but ran down a hallway toward children. He told a secretary chasing him, “You don’t want to do this.”

When a parent became involved, Weaber-Haag told the parent the same thing. He then lifted his shirt to expose his waistband and ran from the school, police said.

A responding trooper chased Weaber-Haag on foot through Jonestown Park. During the chase, the trooper slipped and fell. Weaber-Haag turned, pointed a pistol at the trooper and told him, “Don’t (expletive) chase me,” police said.

Weaber-Haag then ran to the Jonestown borough maintenance building where a borough employee had just backed a small dump truck into the garage. Weaber-Haag climbed into the unattended truck and ran over the employee as he drove out of the garage.

The truck ran over the employee’s left leg and arm with the rear tires, but he did not sustain any broken bones.

Troopers arrested Weaber-Haag after a pursuit with the stolen truck.

Police said Weaber-Haag was involved in a reported child luring incident before entering the school. They said he approached a student after the boy stepped off his bus and offered him a cell phone.

Weaber-Haag followed the child and tried to enter his house. The boy’s mother stopped Weaber-Haag and called 911. Weaber-Haag then ran off when the child’s mother came outside and yelled at him, police said.

The trooper responding to the mother’s 911 call was checking the area around Jonestown Elementary when police received the report of the school intruder.