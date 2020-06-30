Man convicted of double homicide in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is awaiting sentencing this morning after being convicted of a double homicide in Lebanon County.

Gilberto Torres Reyes was found guilty of killing two men along Route 72 in Cornwall back in April of 2018.

Prosecutors say he had fled from state parole and paid the two men to drive him to help him get away after robbing a bank in the Reading area.

“Our victims died alone, on an asphalt roadway. Each man choked on his own blood. Each victim gasped for air, desperate to live. As each second passed, the victims knew their lives would soon end at the hands of the Defendant,” said DA Graf.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 19.

Reyes is expected to receive a penalty of life in prison for each victim.

