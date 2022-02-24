HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced they have indicted a man from Lebanon on charges of child pornography,

According to a release, Michael Rankin, 34, from Lebanon was indicted on Feb. 23 by a federal grand jury for Sexually Exploiting Children, as well as Distributing and Possessing Child Pornography.

Between June 2021 and Aug. 2021, Rankin had a minor take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images.

The indictment also says that Rankin distributed child pornography in Aug. 2021 and possessed child pornography in Oct. 2021.

If convicted of these charges, the maximum penalty that federal law permits are 60 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Rankin is presumed innocent unless and until he is found d guilty in court.