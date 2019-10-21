Man in custody for barricading himself in hotel, throwing furniture at officers

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is in custody after police say he lit items on fire and threw furniture at them Saturday.

Police in Lebanon were called to the 600 block of Quentin Road at around 5:45 p.m., to locate and take into custody, 33-year-old Sean Cavanaugh, of South Londonderry.

Cavanaugh was wanted for a mental health evaluation and was to be taken into custody.

Police located Cavanaugh in a rented hotel room where he secured and barricaded the second-floor room door and refused to come out.

Police say Cavanaugh lit several items on fire and thre them along with several furnishings over the balcony in an effort to strike officers and damage vehicles.

They say he caused several thousands of dollars in damage to the hotel room and three vehicles belonging to patrons of the hotel.

He is also accused of cutting off an ankle monitor belonging to the Lebanon County Probation Department.

Police say negotiators with Lebanon County Emergency Services Unit made contact with Cavanaugh as he continued to throw items from the balcony in an effort to hit officers while threatening to harm himself with the knife.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday officials forced entry into the hotel room and took Cavanaugh into custody. He was transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment and released.

Cavanaugh was incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on a Lebanon County Probation Detainer.

He is charged with aggravated assault, causing or risking a catastrophe, arson, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.