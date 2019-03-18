Lebanon

Man's body found in creek in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lebanon.

A man's body was found Monday morning in the Brandywine Creek between Willow and Cumberland streets, police said.

The body was noticed by an employee of a business in the 1400 block of Willow Street.

Police said the man has been identified but his name will not be released until his family has been notified.

They said an initial investigation revealed no signs of obvious trauma.

An autopsy is pending.

