Memorial service held for crew of Dustoff 71 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County native killed in Vietnam was honored on Wednesday.

A memorial service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lebanon. It was for the crew of Dustoff 71. Officer John Chrin and his crew flew into dangerous battle zones to rescue injured soldiers. He and his crew were killed on Oct. 13 in 1971 when their helicopter crashed. Wednesday was a day to remember their spirit, dedication, and patriotism.

“He was a competent, reserved, a little funny, had a quick wit. You had to pay attention. And a great pilot. A very conscientious guy in the cockpit,” friend and fellow pilot, Christopher Siedor said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Mayor Sherry Capello declared Oct. 13 Warrant Officer John Stephen Chrin Day.