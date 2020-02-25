Midstate celebrating Fastnacht Day

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s fat Tuesday! Also known to some as Fastnacht Day.

The deep-fried sugary treat is being sold at a number of locations today, including one spot where people have been working around the clock for days to make them.

At St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Lebanon, church members have been working 24 hours a day since Sunday, to prepare for today.

This is a long-running tradition at the church and has grown in popularity over the years. Their goal is to sell about 9,000 dozen this year!

Fastnacht Day marks the beginning of the Lenten season. Traditionally, they were made by Pennsylvania Dutch housewives on Fat Tuesday as a way to use up all of the lard in the house before lent.

This morning, people are lined up at the church, waiting to get their hands on the sweet treats.

Fastnachts are $10 per dozen with a limit of 5 dozen per customer. The church is located at 120 East Lehman Street in Lebanon.