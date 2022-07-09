LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A milestone for the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity and a local family.

The non-profit successfully renovated three homes along the 400 block of Cumberland Street in Lebanon city. The homes were gutted by fire and the city asked the group to step in and help fix them.

On Saturday, they celebrated the Ivery family’s achievement of homeownership they bought with a zero percent interest mortgage.

“After taking these fire-damaged homes, we are increasing property values within this whole block. So I think when we renovate homes the entire community wins, not just the families.” director of development and communications habitat for humanity Amy Balestier said.

The Ivery Family has spent 421 hours of sweat equity to help renovate their home.