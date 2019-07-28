Missing Myerstown man found dead

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man who went missing last week has been found dead, police said.

James Cramer, 56, of Myerstown, was found deceased Sunday on the Appalachian Trail in Bethel Township, in Berks County, Trooper David Beohm, a spokesman for Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, announced.

No additional details were immediately released.

Cramer left his home sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. His vehicle was found Wednesday in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail on Route 645 in Schuylkill County, police said.

