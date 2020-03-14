1  of  22
Closings & Delays
Bible Baptist Church Shiremanstown Duncannon Presbyterian Enola Emmanuel UMC Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church Grace Ev. Lutheran Camp Hill Hampden Township HERSHEY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH Hope Presbyterian Church HOPE U.M.C. Mechanicsburg Immanuel Alliance Mechanicsburg Mechanicsburg Ecumenical Choir Middle Spring Presbyterian Church Millerstown Craft Show New Hope Church Colonial Club Drive NEWBURG UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Perry County Beekeepers Club Remnant Life Church SEVEN SORROWS CHURCH St. Mark's E.L.C. Harrisburg Tree of Life Carlisle Trinity U.C.C. Millersburg Zion Lutheran Jonestown

Missing person cold case search since 2000 in Lebanon

Lebanon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
eric_pyles_missing_person-horz_710637

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) —  Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Station is actively investigating a missing person cold case which occurred on December 12, 2000 in Union Township, Lebanon County.

Eric Wayne Pyles, a 12-year-old male juvenile, did not return home after getting off the school bus. Multiple agencies searched for Pyles, but he was never located.

Last seen wearing the following: black sneakers, blue jeans, gray sweatshirt with a deer picture on the front, blue flannel jacket, and was carrying a Redskins book bag.

March 14, 2020 a search was conducted in the area of Awol Road west of Silvertown Road, north of Awol Road Union Township Lebanon County. The search was conducted using Pennsylvania State Police Cadets and members from the Jonestown Station of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss