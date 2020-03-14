Missing person cold case search since 2000 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Station is actively investigating a missing person cold case which occurred on December 12, 2000 in Union Township, Lebanon County.

Eric Wayne Pyles, a 12-year-old male juvenile, did not return home after getting off the school bus. Multiple agencies searched for Pyles, but he was never located.

Last seen wearing the following: black sneakers, blue jeans, gray sweatshirt with a deer picture on the front, blue flannel jacket, and was carrying a Redskins book bag.

March 14, 2020 a search was conducted in the area of Awol Road west of Silvertown Road, north of Awol Road Union Township Lebanon County. The search was conducted using Pennsylvania State Police Cadets and members from the Jonestown Station of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Station.