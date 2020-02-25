Money needed to restore Lebanon County’s oldest building for public tours

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon County’s oldest building, built in the 1700s could soon be open to more visitors if enough money is raised to restore it properly.

Light’s Fort was built nearly 280 years ago. The Historic Preservation Trust of Lebanon County which owns the building, says it will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to get it back to its original shape.

Built back in 1742 as a home, Light’s Fort has served many purposes over the centuries.

“Through the French and Indian War, the vaulted area down below is where many families could find refuge and it has a spring down there,” said Jan Morrissey, president of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lebanon County.

It also was a distillery and an apartment building at one point. But right now, it’s open by appointment only for visits. The Historic Preservation Trust of Lebanon County owns it, and hopes to raise enough money to restore the inside back to its original look. That will cost about $200,000. If that happens, then Light’s Fort could be open to the public for tours on the weekends.

“The Light family there are many people here in Lebanon County, whose roots are maiden name of Light,” said Morrissey.

Located on 11th and Maple streets, several changes have been made over the years, and it is not currently on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We would like to have it, but it has been denied in the past,” said Morrissey.

According to the Historic Preservation Trust of Lebanon County, the building is not in danger of being demolished, but it’s hopeful it will get the needed money to restore it, and open it to more visitors.

If the building could be added to the National Register of Historic Places, that would greatly help with obtaining the needed grant money.