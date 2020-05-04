More COVID-19 cases reported at Lebanon VA Medical Center

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — More patients and employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

To date, there are now 65 patients and 22 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. They say 580 patients have been tested.

The Lebanon VA also reported its first patient death from the virus in April.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employees’ clinical status, the individuals are currently in-home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff.