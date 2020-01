LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound happened around 3:30 a.m. leaving all lanes closed between 1 mile south of Exit 89: I-78 East Allentown and Exit 85: PA 934 Annville/ Ft. Indiantown Gap.

PennDOT says 3 tractor-trailers were involved. All lanes are still closed and they are trying to clean up a large diesel spill.

One minor injury was reported.

It is still unclear what caused the crash, PennDOT says there was no ice in the area. No word on when the road will reopen.