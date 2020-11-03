Murder-suicide in Lebanon home Halloween night

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night Lebanon City Police arrived at a house on Mifflin Street to find a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds.
The man, 35-year-old Milton Martinez-Rivera was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and 30-year-old Elena Mercado was determined to be deceased at the scene.
Evidence recovered from the scene suggests that after a verbal argument Martinez-Rivera shot Mercado and then himself. A handgun was recovered from the residence.
Martinez-Rivera died from the self-inflected gunshot wound on Monday. Mercado’s autopsy results are still pending.
The individual who called the police was a resident of the home the police were called to, the caller was uninjured.
