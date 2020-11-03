Murder-suicide in Lebanon home Halloween night

This Saturday, June 29, 2019 image released by the New York City Police Department, shows a handgun and magazine containing ammunition on the floor of a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police say three officers were at the ice cream shop while on-duty Saturday when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor. The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. Lovett was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. (NYPD Via AP)

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night Lebanon City Police arrived at a house on Mifflin Street to find a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man, 35-year-old Milton Martinez-Rivera was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and 30-year-old Elena Mercado was determined to be deceased at the scene.

Evidence recovered from the scene suggests that after a verbal argument Martinez-Rivera shot Mercado and then himself. A handgun was recovered from the residence.

Martinez-Rivera died from the self-inflected gunshot wound on Monday. Mercado’s autopsy results are still pending.

The individual who called the police was a resident of the home the police were called to, the caller was uninjured.

TOP STORIES