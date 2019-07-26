Myerstown man reported missing, endangered

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help in their search for a Lebanon County man who has been missing for three days.

James Cramer, 56, of Myerstown, left his home sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. His vehicle was found Wednesday in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail on Route 645 in Schuylkill County, state police in Jonestown said.

An extensive search of the Appalachian Trail included troopers, K9s, and the state police aviation unit but was unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information concerning Cramer’s whereabouts should call Trooper Tomko at the Jonestown station, 717-865-5067.