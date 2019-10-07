N Lebanon students last seen at school Friday, police say

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who did not return home from school on Friday.

Brieanna Arnold, 15, and Tanayris Velilla-Soto, 16, were last seen at Northern Lebanon High School around 2:48 p.m. They are considered runaways and are believed to be together, state police in Jonestown said.

Arnold was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with red and blue sleeves, black pants, and a black backpack.

Velilla-Soto was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, pink-colored pants, gray sneakers, and a blue Jansport-brand backpack.

Anyone with information should call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2195.