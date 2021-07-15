National Summer Learning Week in Lebanon is more important now than ever

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — It is National Summer Learning Week. “Learning” in the middle of July? Yes, and more than ever.

All the learning that didn’t happen for some students during the school year.

“We’re happy that the school is far from empty,” of students and teachers like Jessa Williams, who teaches English language development and Charles Dembrosky, who teaches eighth grade science — a curriculum he helped develop too.

But now more than ever, that’s not just about what’s in a book.

Dembrosky said, “the biggest issue is being a realist and understanding we have to be flexible first and foremost.”

After all, “obviously this hasn’t happened in a very very very very very long time,” added Dembrosky.

Not since the Spanish Flu more than a century ago.

One priority this time around?

Ensuring social and emotional safety of students.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

And yes, even in July.

“Summer learning creates opportunities to reconnect with teachers, continue to learn and prepare for the next school year,” said Noe Ortega, Pa. Secretary of Education.

Lebanon’s superintendent told abc27 News for even younger kids, it’s as simple as some kindergarteners haven’t held a pencil or crayon in a year.

Sure enough, Lebanon re-introduced elementary summer school this year after going without it the past few years.