New academy coming to Fort Indiantown Gap hopes to get teens back on track

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An academy at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County, is hoping to build a brighter future for at-risk youth. The Keystone State Challenge Academy is now accepting applications for the first-ever cadet class.

The 22-week residential academy is open to Pennsylvania students, ages 16 to 18-years-old, who may need more discipline or are falling behind in school. It’s intended to give teens a second chance to learn leadership, self-discipline, and finish their education.

Old World War II barracks are currently under renovation and a new building is under construction for the project.

The academy is hoping to bring in about 120 students for its first semester this July. Students across the state can apply. Parents and students have to volunteer to come.

“It’s about trying to reach them where they’re at and to try to help build them up to help make them better so when they go back to their communities, they succeed,” said Ted Little, Director of Keystone Challenge Academy. “It’s needed, this program is needed as you can imagine, with covid and everything going on, this program is proven to be successful. We’re excited about it”

The KSCA is a joint effort between the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the PA Department of Education.