ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new playground coming to Annville Elementary School to honor 12-year-old Max Schollenberger from Lebanon County.

Through the support of late state senator Dave Arnold and continued support from state senator Chris Gebhard, the Annville-Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build Max’s Place Playground.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It will be on school property and the community will be able to access it after school hours. Max was never enrolled in the district, but the Annville elementary school principal said his death impacted a lot of people.

“I believe this playground is part of a larger healing process for this community. Parents and students will be able to utilize this playground and grandparents will be able to sit and watch their kids at play,” Annville Elementary School Principal Ross Hopple said.

The district hopes to have the playground installed for the start of the next school year.