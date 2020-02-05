New brewery to open in historical Lebanon location in the fall

Lebanon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery owners plan to distribute their beer downtown during the summer before opening to the public in late fall.

The chosen location began as a brewery in 1856 before taking a hiatus during Prohibition and has reopened and closed several times before being out of commission since 1959.

“Coming here is just going to be a great experience, a historical experience because we’re going to emphasize the history of the brewery here with old photographs and things like that hanging on the walls,” co-owner Dave Koch said.

The brewery will specialize in Belgian and German ales and lagers with a beer garden potentially coming in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss