New brewery to open in historical Lebanon location in the fall

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery owners plan to distribute their beer downtown during the summer before opening to the public in late fall.

The chosen location began as a brewery in 1856 before taking a hiatus during Prohibition and has reopened and closed several times before being out of commission since 1959.

“Coming here is just going to be a great experience, a historical experience because we’re going to emphasize the history of the brewery here with old photographs and things like that hanging on the walls,” co-owner Dave Koch said.

The brewery will specialize in Belgian and German ales and lagers with a beer garden potentially coming in the future.