New carpentry school in Lebanon opens to meet growing demand

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The people behind a carpentry school near Lebanon opened a new location to meet the growing demand for trade skills.

The new school is outside Altoona. It is the 17th carpentry school to open in six states operated by the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. The group says these schools are important because sometimes, on-the-job training isn’t the most effective way to learn the trade.

“So it ensures that we have the best trained, most productive individuals in the industry when they get out of the program like this one,” Executive Secretary and Treasurer of the EASRCC William Sprole said.

The carpentry schools will train even those without experience, students graduate in about a year.