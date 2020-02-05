New health center opens in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Family First Health’s new center opened in the Midstate on Tuesday and will start seeing patients Feb. 19.

The health center was specifically designed for underserved populations.

“There’s a lot of need within the Lebanon community to bring more resources into not only Lebanon County, but also the city,” said Tom Harlow, President of WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

Five years of planning and $3.5 million looks to finally pay off. Officials believe the health center on Fourth and Willows streets will help the area in a multitude of ways.

“Seek to design services that are going to work best for people who may have barriers to traditional systems based on income level, transportation or geography — and when we design for those members of the community, then it’ll work well for anyone,” said Jenny Englerth, President, and CEO of Family First Health.

The nonprofit expects to help around 3,000 patients in the first year and a half.

“We focus on medical care, dental care, integrated behavioral health, and substance use treatment services,” Englerth said.

The 7,000 square-foot facility has 12 exam rooms and will offer bilingual services.

“It opens doors to education, to work, to civic engagement. If people wake up in the morning feeling well, they’re able to engage in all the offerings a community has,” Englerth said.

State grants in addition to funds from WellSpan and the Francis J. Dixson Foundation helped the center open its doors.