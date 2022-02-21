New Lebanon County Commissioner explains priorities

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Board of Commissioners has a new member, and he was chosen Friday by the Board of Judges.

Michael Kuhn is now the third member of the board and one of two Republicans. He was chosen from a group of 24 applicants for the seat left vacant by late Commissioner Bill Ames. Kuhn said he is humbled by the selection.

“To be chosen out of that group is quite an honor,” he said.

Stepping into the new role, Kuhn said he wants to honor the legacy of his predecessor, the late Bill Ames, who died in December from COVID-19 complications.

“I know Bill Ames to have conservative traditional American values,” Kuhn said. “I think we shared a lot of the same philosophical views.”

It’s not Kuhn’s first time getting involved in the community. He serves as the Director of Development at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital and spent nearly 30 years on the Lebanon School Board.

“I’ve had the added benefit of working, networking with all kinds of individuals in our community, so I think I know our community very well,” he said.

Kuhn said he still has a lot to learn, but he does want to address the county’s financial challenges and labor shortage.

“Every business and industry is facing that same challenge,” he said.

Kuhn also wants to work with law enforcement to curb violence. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, just days before he was selected as the new commissioner, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Lebanon Township.

“I played Little League baseball and Little League football or midget football about a couple 100 yards from where that young man, where his life was taken,” Kuhn said. “We need to find the person that was responsible for this and hold them accountable.”

Kuhn said he’s grateful for this chance to give back to his community.

“I grew up here and was given so many blessings and opportunities through so many good people in our community,” he said. “I don’t want to let those people down.”

Kuhn will be sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. He said his first meeting with the Board of Commissioners will be on Thursday.