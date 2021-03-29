Construction of new Lebanon County emergency services center set for fall

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new emergency services center is in the works in Lebanon County. Officials say it’s been needed for quite some time now, and there will be a special homage to first responders as part of the project.

The county’s current emergency services center is inside the courthouse and has outgrown its space, of about 5,000 square feet.

“It’s wall to wall with absolutely no room for even spare chairs. We’re out of space,” said Bob Dowd, Lebanon County Director of Emergency Services.

The estimated $36 million project, along Cornwall Road, is less than two miles from the current emergency services center. There will be two buildings on the 10 plus acre site, a 41,000 square-foot building for the emergency services department, which includes a 911 center.

“It would have 12 stations for dispatchers, which is an increase from what we have now, and gives us the ability to plan for larger emergencies potentially,” said Jamie Wolgemuth, Lebanon County Chief Clerk/Public Information Officer.

There will be administrative and training spaces, as well.

Additionally, there will be a 19,000 square-foot building for the HAZMAT unit, which is currently in a garage space, about 4,000 square feet, not far from the courthouse. The land purchase is set to be finalized next month.

The new space is under design and is set to go out for bid in August. Construction is set for this fall, and is expected to be complete in early to middle 2023.

“A first responders memorial committee which is separate from us, but the county has embraced the concept and is going to work with them to build a memorial in the front of this building,” said Dowd.

It will be for first responders currently serving and those who died in the line of duty. The area will be paved with bricks, which the public can buy and then customize.