HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new traffic configuration will be implemented on westbound Interstate 78 where it merges with southbound Interstate 81 in Union Township, Lebanon County.

PennDOT announced the new configuration on Tuesday with work set to begin on Wednesday, July 13, at 9 p.m. and is expected to be finished Thursday, July 14, at 6 a.m.

Currently, the two lanes of westbound I-78 merge into one lane as it reaches southbound I-81. It is followed by a second merge of the single westbound I-78 lane onto southbound I-81.

The new traffic configuration would merge traffic into a single lane on westbound I-78 sooner than the existing lane merge to allow for a smoother transition in southbound I-81.

Motorists should watch for warning signs and pavement marks that will alert them of the new traffic patterns.

The work is part of a 14-mile pavement preservation project in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. The project will include diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, signing, pavement markings, and shoulder rumble strips on I-78 in Lebanon County. It also includes work on the westbound I-78 ramp to Route 22 and I-811 in Lebanon and Dauphin Counties.

