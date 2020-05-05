North Cornwall Township death investigation

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are investigating the deaths of two men.

The body of Kenneth Santiago, a 20-year-old Lebanon resident, was found Friday by the Quittapahilla Creek east of 22nd Street in North Cornwall Township.

While investigating the identity and death of Santiago, police learned he was last seen

with his friend, 21-year-old Alexander Hernandez. Hernandez’s body was then found in the same creek Sunday.

Autopsies are being scheduled for both Santiago and Hernandez.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.