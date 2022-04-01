LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from around the commonwealth are sharing their thoughts and condolences after a shooting in Lebanon on Thursday evening killed one officer and injured two others.

“At this time, we are focused on this tragic loss of the officer, and the well-being of the other members of our police department,” Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.

“As one can only imagine, it’s clearly a traumatic event. Our guys are strong, but we’re human, and we have families and people who were injured today. We’re all affected by this and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we’ll get through it,” Lebanon City Police Chief Todd Briner said.

Thursday’s Press Conference:

State Representative Frank Ryan who represents Lebanon County issued the following statement:

“My hearts and prayers go out to our police officers, your families in this time of great sorrow. We will all be one with you in this tragic time.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent out a tweet that read: “My heart goes out to Lebanon City Police Department. A sobering reminder of the dangers our brave men and women in uniform face day after day. And they keep showing up, running *towards* danger anyway. My thoughts are with the officers and their families.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey also sent out a tweet saying: “My prayers are with these officers and their families in Lebanon County. My office is in touch with the local officials and ready to offer support.”

State Senator Chirs Gebhard who represents Lebanon, Dauphin, and York Counties released a statement:

“Tonight, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Lebanon City Police Department and their families during this difficult time. Every day, law enforcement officers put their lives in danger while selflessly serving and protecting the public. I am shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy and my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the officer killed in the line of duty today. May God be with him tonight and we pray for a speedy recovery of the other two officers injured in tonight’s tragedy.”

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted on Friday:

‘Yesterday a police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty and two others were injured in Lebanon, PA. My heart goes out to the family and colleagues of these officers. Thank you to Pennsylvania police officers for putting your lives on the line every day.”

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.