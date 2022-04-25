JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a drowning incident in Lebanon County.

According to police, on Sunday, April 24 around 5:30 p.m., a call came in reporting that multiple people were struggling in Swatara Creek just north of Jonestown Road.

When first responders arrived, police were able to remove two people from the water, while rescue boats were used to remove the other two victims. Life-saving measures were performed on the two rescued by boat.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The other victim was also hospitalized and is in critical condition. The two other people were treated for minor injuries.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police say identities are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.