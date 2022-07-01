BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Bethel Township, Lebanon County.

The crash occurred when a Ford C-Max traveled through the intersection of Greble Road and S. Pine Grove Street without clearance and into the path of an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to information from Pennsylvania State Police – Jonestown.

The C-Max driver, a 33-year-old East Earl resident, and passenger, a 37-year-old Myerstown resident, were transported to Hershey Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger was pronounced dead from her injuries on the way to the hospital.

The driver of the Silverado sustained no injuries in the crash, according to police.

The C-Max driver was charged with a stop/yield sign violation, according to the police report.

abc27 is working to confirm that next-of-kin were notified before reporting the name of the deceased.