One killed in Lebanon County fatal crash overnight

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead following a crash in Lebanon County late Tuesday night.

A viewer called abc27 News saying the incident took place on Gravel Hill Road in North Londonderry Township.

County dispatchers say a car went over an embankment around 10:20 overnight.

The roadway was shut down until Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. while officers investigated.

Police have not yet identified the person killed.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on air and online.

