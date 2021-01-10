One killed in two-vehicle crash in Heidelberg Township Saturday morning

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — State police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lebanon County Saturday morning in Heidelberg Township on South 5th Ave.

Police say a driver tried to pass the vehicle in front of it and crashed head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was hit were taken to Hershey Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation.