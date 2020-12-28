One Lebanon County woman is turning her love of Christmas into a gift for others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “In this room, I try to get all Santa,” said Jessica Maloy, who loves decorating for Christmas.

Her Palmyra home is filled with holiday spirit. “Yeah, I have a Santa problem.”

And one Christmas tree just isn’t enough. “So this is our upside-down Christmas tree,” said Maloy. “And this one has a special ornament.”

This greenhouse started as a pandemic project which turned into a winter wonderland.

“I had that idea while we were building it. I knew I wanted to put lights and trees and wreaths,” said Maloy. “I wanted everything to be white and silver.”

When she posted pictures of her project on social media, she started getting requests.

“‘We would love to have our family Christmas pictures taken at your place at the greenhouse. What do you feel about that?’ I said that’s wonderful!”

That’s when Jessica got the idea to use her greenhouse to help others. “She posted in a photography group that I am in,” said Elizabeth Forrest. “When I saw her place I fell in love with it.”

For a small fee, her greenhouse became a safe outdoor space during the pandemic to take those special holiday photos. But Jessica didn’t keep the money.

“She is giving that back into the community. Just today she donated Weis gift cards to needy families,” said Forrest. “Just to have someone step up in the community is just fantastic.”

A project to pass the time – now a special memory spreading Christmas cheer.

“I like to sit there and just look at people laughing, smiling, and making memories in something I enjoyed building. Seeing the people enjoy it is great.”

Jessica raised over $2,000 and donated 80 Weis gift cards to the school district. She says she may even decorate the greenhouse for Easter.