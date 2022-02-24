LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Lebanon city.

York Police have confirmed to abc27 that one person was killed around in the 300 block of Eighth Street in Lebanon. Crews arrived on the scene around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. They found a 32-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment, but the victim died of his injuries. Police have confirmed the victim was a Lebanon resident and that no one else was injured.

They believe that this was not a random incident and that the public is not in any danger. The shooter, however, has not been apprehended.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-207-9800.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online for the latest.