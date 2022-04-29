PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a residence during the overnight hours on Friday, April 29 in Palmyra, Lebanon County.

According to fire officials who spoke to abc27, the fire happened in the 50 block of East Broad Street. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. The fire immediately went into a two-alarm fire. This was because the initial call was that a large apartment building was on fire. However, it was a single residence that housed two apartments, one was upstairs and the other was downstairs.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Fire gutted the building and forced one person in each apartment out of the building. One of those people was taken to the hospital. No word on the condition of that individual at this time.

No firefighters were injured. The fire chief has said the fire started outside and is being listed as accidental.