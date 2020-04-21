DA: State Police justified in fatal shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County District Attorney ruled a fatal shooting by Pennsylvania State Police last month to be justified.

At around 2 a.m. on March 16 The DA’s office says Charity Thome attempted to break into someone’s home and fled the scene when police arrived. Thome led officers on a high-speed chase. She disregarded traffic signals, signs, other vehicles, and began throwing items at police cars out her window.

Finally, after Thome drove into Jackson Township, three marked police cars pursued her. Officers used an immobilization technique to disable Thome’s vehicle. Her vehicle spun out into a field where she continued to drive into a police cruiser and continued accelerating. That is when police drew their weapons and fired at Thome and killed her.

The Lebanon County Detective Bureau commenced an investigation and worked closely with State Police and other departments involved. It was discovered after an autopsy that Thome was under the influence of methamphetamine.

“Most of us will never know what it feels like as a police officer faced with an immediate situation that requires action. Law enforcement involved in this case committed the most serious human act- they took a life. However, they did so in the face of an extremely fast-paced, tumultuous and dangerous situation. They did so believing it necessary to save their fellow officers and themselves. They did so knowing the use of deadly force is necessary in only the gravest of situations. The totality of Thome’s actions, the realities of the situation, and the split-seconds which required the troopers to act all prove this shooting was justified,” said DA Hess Graf.

The DA’s office said the day before, on March 15, Charity Thome fled from police officers in an unrelated incident. Officers tried to make contact with her but she reversed her car at an extremely high speed with video showing her heading right at uniformed officers.