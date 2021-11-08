Pa. State Police Jonestown: Man killed in trooper-involved shooting after struggle

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police in Jonestown say a man was shot dead by a trooper after an investigation into the man for violating a protection from abuse order turned into a struggle.

Police say they were called to Ridge Road in Union Township, Lebanon County, around 10:45 p.m., where the suspect, identified as Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, showed up in his car. It was then that police tried to get the suspect into custody.

They say there was a brief struggle inside the car, and one trooper was even drug by the car when Dzwonchyk drove forward and in reverse while the trooper was partially in the car. They tried to tase Dzwonchyk, but it was unsuccessful.

Another trooper on the scene then fired his gun. Dzwonchyk was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. State Police say a press conference is scheduled for Monday morning. Stay in the know on abc27 News on-air and online.