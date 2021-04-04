Pa. State Police seize $500,000 worth of THC edibles during traffic stop in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police seized $500,000 worth of THC edibles during a traffic stop in Lebanon on Saturday.

Officers conducted a stop at mile marker 1.5 on Interstate 78 in Union Township, and during the stop officers noticed several indications of criminal activities. A K9 search was deployed and a large amount of THC products were discovered.

Police recovered over 9,000 grams of THC edibles, 9,500 THC cartridges, and 450 THC candy bars during the search. The street value for all the contents is over $500,000.

Chanthorn Khut, 34, and Veronica Desimone, 27, were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.